Works begins on £12.6m Bedford College revamp

The 1959 tower block will be transformed into a £12.6 million state-of-the-art science and technology facility and is due to be completed by summer 2023.

This time last year, Bedford Today revealed how the college – which dates back to the days of Mander College – would be remodelled and re-cladded with upgraded access and energy sustainability suitable

The Bedford College project should be completed by summer 2023

Plans also include opening the college out with a learning corridor through St Mary’s Gardens and the Riverside Bedford connections to the middle of the town centre.

The project will generate an additional 250 full-time education students each year, while also benefiting the existing 4,000 learners at the Bedford campus.

The Bedford Town Deal programme has put £3 million towards the revamp.

Pat Jones, deputy chief executive at Bedford College, said: “The Tower Block has been part of the town’s landscape for over 60 years. The regeneration of this building will enable the college to continue to support the community to flourish through the provision of education and skills.

"We are delighted to have been awarded some funding from the Bedford Town Deal to help take this regeneration project forward.”

