Wootton Primary School celebrates new name and positive start with Chiltern Learning Trust

Wootton Lower School has officially changed its name to Wootton Primary School, marking a significant milestone in the school’s growth and development.

This name change comes just one month after the school joined Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT), with the transition proving to be a positive and exciting step for both staff and pupils.

The decision to adopt the new name reflects the school’s forward-looking vision, as it expands its capacity to better meet the needs of its growing community.

Wootton Primary School operates across two sites: the Harris Way site, which serves Preschool to Year 2 pupils, and the Bedford Road site, home to children in Years 3 and 4. Significant development work is underway at the Bedford Road site, with completion scheduled for June 2025.

Emma Maguire (left) and Chris Tavener (right) co-head Wootton Primary School.

These improvements will create additional learning spaces for Years 5 and 6, allowing current Year 4 pupils to continue their primary education at the school. The school currently educates 617 pupils, with the capacity set to increase to 840 once the building works are completed.

Co- Headteachers Chris Tavener and Emma Maguire are leading the school through this exciting period of transformation.

Chris Tavener, Co-Headteacher of Wootton Primary School, said: “The rebranding to Wootton Primary School is a crucial step in our journey. This change not only reflects our growth but also aligns with our vision for the future. The past few weeks since joining Chiltern Learning Trust have been incredibly positive, and we’ve already seen the benefits in terms of additional resources, professional development opportunities, and the support we’re receiving from a network of fantastic schools.”

Emma Maguire, Co-Headteacher of Wootton Primary School, added: “We are thrilled about the exciting future ahead as Wootton Primary School. We look forward to providing even more opportunities for our children, building on our ethos of believe, achieve, thrive.”

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted with the smooth transition of Wootton Primary School into the Chiltern Learning Trust family. Over the past month, it has been clear that the school is thriving within our Trust, and the rebranding and new name reflects its bright future. We are committed to supporting Wootton Primary School as it expands during this period of growth and continues to provide a great education for its growing school community.”

Chiltern Learning Trust manages primary and secondary schools across Bedfordshire and Luton, including Dallow Primary School and Lark Rise Academy. The Trust’s secondary schools include Denbigh High School, Challney High School for Boys, and Challney High School for Girls, each rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted. Additionally, the Trust operates its own teaching school hub, demonstrating its expertise in supporting and improving schools.