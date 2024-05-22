Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wixams Tree Primary Academy is a good school – and that’s official.

Ofsted inspectors gave the school in Green Lane the thumbs up following two visits in April.

It was rated as good across the board – for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, personal development and early year provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s a far cry from 2022, when the school was told it ‘required improvement’.

Wixams Tree Primary Academy received a good rating from Ofsted (Picture: R Faulks photography (Richard Faulks))

Inspectors recognised the progress Wixams Tree – part of the Knowledge Schools Trust – has made and the significant improvement.

Ofsted noted how “the school has worked with the trust to put in place an exciting and ambitious curriculum” and that “teachers are adept at connecting new subjects with what pupils already know. They help pupils make links across different subjects. As a result, pupils are on the way to developing a deep understanding in subjects across the curriculum.”

The school was recognised for the ways it ensures subjects are taught effectively, specifically how “staff training matches the school's improvement priorities. Subject leaders give valuable support to teaching staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also commended the strong emphasis on language and vocabulary throughout the curriculum, specifically “in subjects such as art, pupils confidently use terms such as texture, tone and shade to explain their learning.”

Gareth Thomas, headteacher, said: “We are all very proud that we have received this good rating, reflecting what we already felt about our school after the rapid period of growth and improvement we have been through. The support from the Knowledge Schools Trust has helped our staff feel that they are becoming experts in teaching all subjects. It is a testament to the efforts of all of the staff and pupils that the inspectors recognised the impact that our new curriculum has had in such a short space of time.”