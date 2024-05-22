Wixams primary school turns around Ofsted rating after glowing report
Ofsted inspectors gave the school in Green Lane the thumbs up following two visits in April.
It was rated as good across the board – for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, personal development and early year provision.
And it’s a far cry from 2022, when the school was told it ‘required improvement’.
Inspectors recognised the progress Wixams Tree – part of the Knowledge Schools Trust – has made and the significant improvement.
Ofsted noted how “the school has worked with the trust to put in place an exciting and ambitious curriculum” and that “teachers are adept at connecting new subjects with what pupils already know. They help pupils make links across different subjects. As a result, pupils are on the way to developing a deep understanding in subjects across the curriculum.”
The school was recognised for the ways it ensures subjects are taught effectively, specifically how “staff training matches the school's improvement priorities. Subject leaders give valuable support to teaching staff.”
The report also commended the strong emphasis on language and vocabulary throughout the curriculum, specifically “in subjects such as art, pupils confidently use terms such as texture, tone and shade to explain their learning.”
Gareth Thomas, headteacher, said: “We are all very proud that we have received this good rating, reflecting what we already felt about our school after the rapid period of growth and improvement we have been through. The support from the Knowledge Schools Trust has helped our staff feel that they are becoming experts in teaching all subjects. It is a testament to the efforts of all of the staff and pupils that the inspectors recognised the impact that our new curriculum has had in such a short space of time.”
Laura Lund, director of primary education at Knowledge Schools Trust added: “We are so thrilled with the report and truly believe it reflects what a wonderful school Wixams Tree Primary Academy is. The staff, children and parents are the biggest part of the school’s success and we are look forward to working together for future school improvement.”