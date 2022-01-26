Who is Bedford? Pupils in the town are about to find out

Full House Theatre is back in Bedford and will be visiting 10 schools to present an innovative heritage project.

Called Who is Bedford? The piece explores the culture of Bedford with over 50 ethnicities represented in the town.

Ben Miles, creative director at Full House Theatre, said: “It has been so exciting to create a show with and for the people of Bedford.

Full House Theatre

"We’ve worked with cultural, religious and heritage groups, as well as the wonderful school children of Bedford, to produce a fun experience that everyone can enjoy.”

Bedford actor Gary Tatham will also be joining the cast as the show tours primary schools next month.

Harriet Hardie, creative director at Full House Theatre, added: “It’s so important that local talent has an opportunity to shine in Bedford. That’s why we wanted to work with Gary so much on this show – he brings an authenticity to the role that only a resident Bedfordian could."