"Welcoming and aspirational" Lincroft Academy judged good in all categories by Ofsted

Oakley school Lincroft Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has been rated by Ofsted as a school good in all four key areas following its latest inspection.

This achievement of being rated good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, marks a significant milestone for the academy, reflecting the progress made since its previous 'requires Improvement' rating.

This inspection was conducted under Ofsted's revised framework, which no longer includes single-word overall judgements.

The Ofsted report praised the academy's welcoming and aspirational community, where students enjoy coming to school, building friendships, and participating in a wide range of extracurricular activities.

Principal Emma Appadoo with students at Lincroft Academy

Inspectors commended the academy's commitment to academic achievement. The curriculum is designed to challenge students and build on their existing knowledge, supported by high expectations from teachers. The school’s efforts have resulted in significant improvements in behaviour, creating a calm and focused environment conducive to learning.

Principal, Emma Appadoo, said: “This report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and community. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child at Lincroft Academy is known, valued, and supported to be the best they can be.

“Through our shared values of Community, Aspiration, Respect and Excellence (CARE), we provide every student with the opportunity to thrive. As a result, our students secure some of the best examination results in Bedford. We look forward to building on this achievement as we continue our journey of progress and success.”

The report also noted that under the guidance of newly appointed leaders and the trust, expectations have been raised, and opportunities for students enhanced. As a result, students – including those who are disadvantaged – are achieving highly and performing very well in national exams. This is evidenced by the academy’s most recent GCSE results, which were some of the best in its history, among the strongest in Bedford borough, and above national averages.

Students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), including those in the on-site specially resourced provision (ARC), benefit from tailored support that enables them to thrive. The academy’s reading initiatives, such as teaching ambitious vocabulary like “marginal” and “paradigm,” help students tackle complex texts and enhance literacy across the curriculum.

Executive principal, Richard Spencer, said: “The progress at Lincroft Academy over the past two to three years has been impressive, thanks to the leadership of Principal Emma Appadoo and her team, and the strong support of the school community and Meridian Trust. The Ofsted rating is a clear reflection of that collective dedication and hard work.

“At Meridian Trust, we are proud to support the academy's growth, including our investment in modernising its facilities. In partnership with Bedford Borough Council, we are currently undertaking an extensive rebuild programme. This investment demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that every student has the resources and opportunities they need to succeed, helping Lincroft Academy continue to be the dynamic and thriving school our community deserves."

For the full Ofsted report visit: https://lincroft.academy/examination-results/