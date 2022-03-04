Watch as MC Grammar shows Kempston primary school students that Reading is Amazing for World Book Day

A rap star proved that Reading is Amazing when he dropped in to Springfield Primary School for Wold Book Day.

MC Grammar - otherwise known as Jacob Mitchell - visited the Kempston school on March 3 to perform his new song.

All the school pupils from the Early Years stages, through to Year 6 watched him perform, and the children and staff all dressed as rappers.

MC Grammar visited Springfield Primary School

The pupils have been learning the lyrics to the new song - Reading is Amazing - since its release last Friday.

The primary school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, has worked closely with Jacob since January 2020. He has visited the school on a regular basis to help drive rapid improvement in reading and English across the school.

His extensive links to the school are what encouraged his exclusive World Book Day performance at Springfield.

MC Grammar explained to the children during his performance that reading just one book can change your life. He went on to explain how a video of him rapping the well-known children’s book ‘The Gruffalo’ to his daughter went viral and kick-started his career.

MC Grammar performing

Claire Andrews, Headteacher of Springfield Primary, said: “On the 25th Anniversary of World Book Day the Springfield Crew are delighted to join MC Grammar's crew to share our school wide passion for reading.”