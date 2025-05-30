Volunteers transform children’s futures – one story at a time this Volunteers’ Week

One in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard but a Bedford-based charity operating throughout England is making a tangible difference – one story at a time.

Schoolreaders provides over 33,000 children with weekly classroom reading sessions in England, connecting over 3,300 volunteers with primary schools.

Research by Schoolreaders reveals that 94% of children increased reading confidence following volunteer reading sessions and 72% benefited from spending time with a positive role model.

The charity, which sets children up to enjoy a lifetime of learning, is seeking more volunteers across the country. Using sophisticated software, Schoolreaders will match new volunteers to partner schools with the most disadvantaged children to help address gaps in attainment across England.

Schoolreaders volunteers span a range of ages and backgrounds including Cody, a 24-year-old graduate, former university lecturer and NHS worker, Monica, 95-year-old retired secretary, Bunty, and Larry, a former teacher.

Cody Jenkins, 24, a recent graduate with a degree in Chemistry found the experience particularly rewarding.

He has been a dedicated Schoolreaders volunteer for over a year helping children in his local community improve their reading skills.

Cody reads with up to 20 children each week and relishes the friendly exchanges he has with them.

Schoolreaders is a national charity providing free one-to-one reading support in primary schools, helping children develop vital literacy skills to improve education, confidence, and life chances.

Cody added: “One child really wanted to read Harry Potter books with me, and we had good discussions about them, which was nice because I read those when I was his age.

“Another child and I got glasses at the same time, so we chatted about wearing them and the changes they bring!”

Similarly, Monica has been a dedicated Schoolreaders volunteer for over two years helping children in her local community improve their reading skills.

“Literacy is a life skill,” Monica said. “It feels good to be part of a child’s educational journey and to encourage their enthusiasm for reading.”

Initially Monica thought she would volunteer three hours a week, but after a fortnight, swiftly upped her hours to a full school day.

Monica added: “I was with the more advanced readers who only read with an adult once a week, but I now read with children of all abilities.”

For Bunty, being a Schoolreaders volunteer was very satisfying.

Bunty said: "Getting to see the children’s reading improve and seeing children learn to enjoy reading, when they hadn’t previously, was great.

She volunteered at a local primary school, dedicating two hours per week, balancing volunteering against her role on the management committee for her local bowls club.

“I found that many children needed just a little bit of encouragement,” she added. “Soon when I went into the class, they nearly all put their hands up to read with me. It was very wholesome.”

Larry, before volunteering as a Schoolreader in his retirement, and despite leaving school without qualifications, went from working as a gardener to earning a PGCE and becoming a teacher.

Volunteering at a primary school two miles from his home, he works with children of varying reading abilities, often seeing first-hand how one-to-one reading time with an adult can significantly boost a child’s confidence.

What Larry most enjoys about being a Schoolreaders volunteer is the warm welcome he receives from the children. Their enthusiasm and smiles reinforce the value of his contributions, making his volunteer work deeply fulfilling.

Larry said: “I have already met several young people who have overwhelmed me with their openness and kindness. It’s incredible being greeted in the morning with a “Can I please read with you today?”

Each person’s experiences are shining examples of how volunteering can enrich both the volunteer and the community.

99.7% of Schoolreaders’ volunteers would recommend Schoolreaders to another potential volunteer and 99% of schools reported that Schoolreaders volunteers enhanced the reading culture of the school.

If Schoolreaders were to monetise the value of its volunteers’ hours, the value of total hours would equate to a minimum of £2,575,757 at the National Living Wage rate for the 2023/24 year.

The estimated value of its volunteers’ time since the charity started in 2013 is almost £8 million.

With that in mind, Schoolreaders is calling on others to help children read. If you can spare just an hour a week, you can help children develop a lifelong love of reading.

Volunteers are provided with guidance and training, including safeguarding and reading support best practice.

To learn more about volunteering with Schoolreaders, visit www.Schoolreaders.org/volunteer