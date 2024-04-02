Virtual education leaders from Bedford meet Olympic legend Fatima Whitbread
and live on Freeview channel 276
Olympic legend Fatima Whitbread inspired three Bedford education leaders at a summit for virtual school heads.
Alison Pullen, headteacher of Bedford Virtual School for Looked After Children, was joined by Erin Mills, assistant headteacher of the Virtual School, and Gemma Hubbard-Jones, education advisor at the Virtual School, at the National Association of Virtual School Heads (NAVSH) conference in Birmingham.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And all three of them heard a talk from the Olympic medallist who famously was the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.
Alison said: “Fatima wanted to share her experience of growing up in the care system and how key adults helped her to overcome her trauma and experiences to become an Olympian.
“We heard about how she was abandoned as a baby and spent time in a children’s home with 25 other young children. She talked about key adults who believed in her and saw her potential, and how by having these adults her life was changed for the better. It was so inspirational, and she received a standing ovation from the crowd.”