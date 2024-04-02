Virtual education leaders from Bedford meet Olympic legend Fatima Whitbread

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olympic legend Fatima Whitbread inspired three Bedford education leaders at a summit for virtual school heads.

Alison Pullen, headteacher of Bedford Virtual School for Looked After Children, was joined by Erin Mills, assistant headteacher of the Virtual School, and Gemma Hubbard-Jones, education advisor at the Virtual School, at the National Association of Virtual School Heads (NAVSH) conference in Birmingham.

And all three of them heard a talk from the Olympic medallist who famously was the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.

Fatima Whitbread with Alison Pullen, Erin Mills, and Gemma Hubbard-Jones

Alison said: “Fatima wanted to share her experience of growing up in the care system and how key adults helped her to overcome her trauma and experiences to become an Olympian.