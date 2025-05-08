VE Day celebrations at Lavenders Day Nursery

Lavenders children dress up for VE Day

Festivities were well underway at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford as children and colleagues marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of themed activities.

Dressed in 40’s inspired clothing, pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Bushmead Avenue commemorated the special occasion, which signifies the end of World War II in Europe on May 8th 1945, with a traditional afternoon tea and homemade Victoria sponge cake for all to enjoy, as well as flags and decorations to set the scene.

As part of the celebrations, children eagerly took part in co-research activities, exploring age-appropriate history books and handling authentic artefacts. Among the items was a vintage record player and an old-fashioned teapot to add to the immersive experience. The hands-on session sparked a sense of curiosity and glimpse into life for families during that era.

Lavenders Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Oliver Baucutt explained; “This was a fantastic learning opportunity for our children and a chance to explore an important moment in history in a fun and meaningful way. VE Day signifies peace, community and togetherness – values which are just as important today. The celebrations not only brought history to life, but helped create lasting memories for our group.”

The 80th anniversary of VE Day is marked on 8th May 2025.