Urban Judge from YouthTV sits down with Bedford School headmaster as part of new spin-off show

It’s available to watch from today (Friday)
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:54 BST

As part of YouthTV’s growing success in the town, it’s launched a new interview spin-off show with its founder and CEO – Urban Judge.

The community youth-led television project in Bedford – which aims to empowering young people through media – started life in February 2020.

It’s dedicated to amplifying young people’s voices, partnering with schools, organisations and creatives.

And now, it’s launching a new programme called Urban, aiming to inspire young people who may be considering embarking on a career path in a similar field.

On the first show – which has been released today (Friday) – Urban Judge chats with James Hodgson, headmaster at Bedford School.

Urban Judge said: “It was a joy to interview James Hodgson. James was so welcoming and Bedford School is such a friendly place and full of polite and respectful people both staff and students. As soon as I walked through the gates it was an honour to be on site.”

Related topics:Bedford