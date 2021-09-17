University of Bedfordshire's ranking in The Times league table slips as pandemic bites

The University of Bedfordshire has come 132nd in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 - slipping one place.

After a year of closed campuses and a move to online learning, the new edition of the Good University Guide reveals most universities have seen a dramatic drop in student satisfaction and teaching quality scores in the latest National Student Survey.

Unfortunately for The University of Bedfordshire, it also came bottom (18th) in the top universities in the South East in the guide - with a 66.2 per cent chance of graduates getting a professional job or graduate-level study.

University of Bedfordshire

There was a 53.1 per cent chance of course completion, teaching quality scored 74 per cent and student satisfaction 67.6 per cent.

Probably more shocking is that nationally - for the first time in the guide’s 30-year history - The University of St Andrews has knocked Oxford and Cambridge off the top spot.

A University of Bedfordshire spokesman said: "While we are disappointed at our position, we are aware that league tables tend to use data which is not reflective of our student body.

“Our new university-wide strategy showcases our ambition to put disadvantaged and non-traditional students at the heart of Bedfordshire, enabling access to higher education to all those who wish to seek it, complemented by vital support services – including welfare, accessibility, counselling and finance – available to all students throughout their studies.

“The results also don’t take into account the university’s inspirational research, innovation and partnership work – another core strand of our transformative strategy – which has been invaluable to the region and nationwide during the pandemic, alongside providing vital business, cultural and economic support to local communities.”