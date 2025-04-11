University of Bedfordshire welcomes announcement of Universal Theme Park in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire warmly welcomes the announcement that Universal Destinations & Experiences will develop Europe’s first Universal theme park and resort at the former brickworks site near Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire.

This transformative project marks a significant investment in the region, bringing with it the promise of thousands of new jobs, increased tourism, and a substantial boost to the local economy. The University looks forward to playing a key role, working with its regional and local education partners, to support the development through education, skills training, and collaboration.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are delighted to see such a landmark development coming to Bedfordshire. The arrival of Universal presents a huge opportunity for the region—and for our University. As demand for a skilled and future-ready workforce grows, we are committed to working with Universal, local authorities, and education and industry partners to ensure that local people and businesses have the skills needed to thrive in this evolving landscape.”

The University of Bedfordshire already plays a vital role in supporting the local economy through its strong civic partnerships, workforce development programmes, and its work with SMEs. This announcement further enhances the University’s mission to serve as a key regional anchor institution working with our partners to deliver inclusive regional growth.

This development follows other major infrastructure news for the area, including the expansion of London Luton Airport and the Power Court football stadium development, all of which highlight the growing importance of the University’s role working with its partners in preparing students, professionals and businesses to meet emerging opportunities.