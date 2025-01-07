University of Bedfordshire to host 48-hour global game creation event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students from the University of Bedfordshire are set to take part in the fast-paced Global Game Jam event - the world’s largest annual game creation event, bringing together participants from all over the globe to collaborate, innovate, and create games in just 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26, the University’s Luton campus has been named as an approved site for the event, which will be run by the Creative Technologies team in the School of Computer Science & Technology and is an opportunity for students studying courses such as Computer Games Development and Animation to challenge themselves and be creative.

Working alongside their fellow students and alumni – including some industry professionals – they will design and programme games, make assets for games, animations for cutscenes, promotional materials, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will be given a surprise theme at the start of the event and teams will then have 48 hours to brainstorm, design, develop, and test their games, with guidance and support from academics.

Students at computers

Dr Edward Braund, head of the school of computer science & technology, said: “This an excellent opportunity for the School to bring our diverse and talented community together to design and create a game within interdisciplinary teams. The event will emphasise the importance of collaboration and inclusivity across creative and technical disciplines to foster innovation in ideas and products.”

During the wide-reaching event, games will be created across hundreds of physical and virtual sites across the world, culminating in a global showcase of unique and innovative creations.

The Global Game Jam offers a platform for participants of all skill levels to explore game creation, enhance their CVs, and make professional connections – all linking closely to the University’s Career Powered Education focus on equipping students for the skills necessary for the workplace.

To find out more – and for students to register their interest in the event – visit: www.globalgamejam.org/jam-sites/2025/university-bedfordshire-ggj25