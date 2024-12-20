University of Bedfordshire placed first in University Green League

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating a huge milestone after securing the top spot in the People & Planet University Green League 2024/25, recognising the continued commitment from students and staff towards environmental sustainability and ethical practices.

The University has improved on its third-place finish from last year, with a range of energy efficiency and decarbonisation measures credited for the University’s success in this year’s league table.

The University’s executive leadership team, led by Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting, have been instrumental in its sustainability success, driving measures and utilising student involvement in efforts to bring about environmental change.

The Sustainability Steering Group – co-chaired by Professor Andrew Church, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Matt Higgins, Chief Finance & Resources Officer – has provided the strategic momentum for decarbonisation measures. This has included things like refurbishments of 1990s-era buildings to improve thermal insulation – during which the University is following best practice guidance to avoid extensive carbon emissions associated with demolition – and the electrification of fossil-fuel-based heating systems.

Strategies including a focus on sustainable food offerings and water reduction have also been key to Bedfordshire’s rise through the rankings. The University’s approach – driven by leadership buy-in, robust systems, and processes – has resulted in impactful, actionable steps that have eliminated wasteful energy use while laying the foundation for long-term sustainability.

Speaking about this achievement, Professor Church said: “This is a huge success for the University. Sustainability is not just a strategic priority for us – it’s a core value embedded in everything we do, from our teaching and research to our day-to-day operations.

“The challenges of the energy crisis underscored the urgency of our work, but it also highlighted the power of collaboration across our University community. By combining forward-thinking academic research with practical, impactful measures, we’re not only reducing our carbon footprint but also equipping many of our students to become leaders in sustainability.”

The University’s focus on sustainability extends beyond operations and into its academic offerings, with courses such as Sustainable Management and Environmental Management showcasing the institution’s dedication to blending sustainability with career-readiness.

Adam Higgin, Head of Energy & Sustainability at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are so proud that our efforts have seen the University rise dramatically in this league table, from starting in 124th place back in 2009 to rising to third last year, and now being recognised as the top-performing institution in the UK for advancing social and environmental justice.

“Our journey is far from over. We are still striving to improve and have a range of opportunities and measures we are exploring. These include an emerging infrastructure masterplan, with a net-zero roadmap, and a focus on enhancing people-centred strategies such as inclusive recruitment practices. Additionally, as an institution, we are committed to empowering our staff and engaging with our wider community to drive meaningful change.”

Student involvement has also been a cornerstone of the University’s sustainability efforts, with the Students’ Union consistently championing environmental issues and ensuring sustainability remains a top priority.

Mark McCormack, Chief Executive Officer of Bedfordshire’s Students’ Union, added: “Students at the University care about equity in society and they want to see a healthy planet that provides opportunity for themselves and those in their lives. They not only seek ways to be sustainable in their own homes and lives but from places they interact and invest in, including their university.

“Beds SU is thrilled to see the University’s commitment to sustainability acknowledged in the People and Planet league table and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the University to build on the success delivered against sustainability targets this year.”

For further information on how the University of Bedfordshire is committed to sustainability, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/sustainability