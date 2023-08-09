University of Bedfordshire offer more annual leave following UNISON campaign

Staff at the University of Bedfordshire have been given extra annual leave days.

Following a UNISON campaign that highlighted the difference in annual leave entitlement between support staff and Academics, the University has offered full-time services staff 30 days of paid holiday from September. According to the union trade group UNISON, lecturing staff at the University are currently entitled to 35 days.

A spokesperson for the University said: “The University of Bedfordshire is pleased to announce it has increased the annual leave entitlement for professional service staff from 25 to 30 days from 1st September 2023. This staff benefit is being introduced to help enhance the wellbeing and work-life balance of our dedicated staff.”

UNISON ran the campaign for around 18 months, and emphasised that other University’s across England were bringing support staff leave into line with that enjoyed by academic employees. A spokesperson for the trade union said that the extra five days are a step in the right direction, but the campaign won’t stop until full holiday equality is received.

UNISON University of Bedfordshire branch chair Martin Thurlow said: “Without the essential support professional services staff provide, the university wouldn’t be able to cope. They sort out admissions, keep the buildings clean, ensure labs and technology is working and so much more.