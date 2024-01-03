University of Bedfordshire joins University of Cambridge and partners to form research hub

The new hub will provide opportunity for research collaboration.

The University of Bedfordshire is joining forces with the University of Cambridge, Anglia Ruskin University, and Suffolk University to form a centre of social science training expertise in the Eastern region.

Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), the CAM Doctoral Training Partnership will broaden routes into postgraduate education for students from under-represented backgrounds and encourage regional opportunities for research collaboration. This includes a number of PhD studentships for Bedfordshire students as part of the collaboration.

Professor Emily Munro, Director of the Tilda Goldberg Centre for Social Work and Social Care at Bedfordshire, said: “I am delighted that the University of Bedfordshire is collaborating with Cambridge University, Anglia Ruskin and Suffolk University to develop a social science training in the north and west of the Eastern region.

“The CAM Doctoral Training Partnership will support access to postdoctoral training opportunities for students from under-represented backgrounds and cultivate interdisciplinary research that has a positive impact on society.”

The partnership is an opportunity for a wide engagement with diverse stakeholders in the community, the health and social care sector, and builds on the already widely-recognised research culture within the University of Bedfordshire.

Yannis Pappas, Professor in Public Health and Integrated Care, added: “The Doctoral Training Partnership is an excellent opportunity for all research students to receive specialist training in a conducive research and knowledge exchange environment that values and promotes interdisciplinary.

“The University of Bedfordshire prioritises research with real-life impact and we will be working with our partners to ensure that this is applied as widely as possible across the CAM partnership and beyond.”