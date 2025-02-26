University of Bedfordshire event examines the criminal justice system and motherhood

The University of Bedfordshire recently hosted a conference exploring what it means to be a pregnant woman or mother within the criminal justice system, bringing together experts and students to discuss a wide range of issues and their impact.

‘The Criminal Justice System and Motherhood’, delivered in collaboration with Clean Break Theatre Company and Dr Laura Abbott of the University of Hertfordshire, saw experts, practitioners, and students examine the challenges faced by incarcerated mothers, from access to healthcare to the impact of separation.

The event looked at the issues through the lens of the philosophy of I CARE – an initiative adopted by the University of Bedfordshire. The aspiration of I CARE is to get people thinking and talking about what it means to say "I care", embodying the philosophy of: “I will be empathetic, Compassionate and patient in my Approach to others. I will be Respectful of their needs and, when necessary, I will Escalate concerns appropriately with advocacy as my only motive.”

Speakers at the event included:

Conference at the University of Bedfordshire

· Dr Marcia Ogunji – The founder of I Care and a graduate of the University of Bedfordshire

· Dr Barbara Burden – Associate Dean and Expert Witness for Healthcare, University of Bedfordshire

· Dr Laura Abbott – Associate Professor, ESRC Principal Investigator & Lost Mothers Project Lead.

A key highlight of the conference was a performance of ‘Scenes from Lost Mothers’, a compelling new play developed by Clean Break Theatre Company. Based on real-life experiences, the play brings to life the findings of the Lost Mothers Project, giving a voice to the many women whose lived experiences shaped the research.

Performed by women with experience or on the fringes of the criminal justice system, it explores the devastating impact of loss, separation, and the pressures of motherhood in prison. Issues such as healthcare provision, mental health, and access to support services are woven into an emotional and eye-opening performance.

The play was followed by an interactive workshop and discussion, allowing attendees to engage more with the themes raised. Aimed at students and professionals in health, social work, criminal justice, law, and policing, this conference offered a unique opportunity to reflect on the realities of maternal justice and the responsibilities of those working within the system.

Reflecting on the conference, Amanda Willetts, Principal Lecturer & Portfolio Lead for Midwifery and Neonatal Health, said: “This conference was a great success, with a reflective nature of what it means to say 'I care'. We explored the impact of being a mother within the criminal justice system and the need to keep mothers and babies together. It was a thought provoking and powerful day.”

