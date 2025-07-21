University of Bedfordshire celebrates rapid rise in student satisfaction across major national surveys

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating a major step forward in student satisfaction, with significant improvements recorded across all three of the UK’s leading student experience surveys – the National Student Survey (NSS), the Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey (PTES), and the Postgraduate Research Experience Survey (PRES).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past three years, satisfaction among students across undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programmes has risen steadily, placing Bedfordshire among the most improved institutions in the UK.

The 2025 National Student Survey shows continued progress across all areas, with improvements in 26 out of 27 questions and positivity scores rising across the board, part of a consistent four-year trend of improvement to the undergraduate student experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the East of England, the University achieved standout regional placements:

University of Bedfordshire

1st for Learning Opportunities

2nd for Assessment & Feedback and Student Voice

3rd for Teaching on my course

Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting said: “These results reflect the progress we’re making in providing students with an inclusive, supportive, and high-quality learning environment. The improvements we’ve made, particularly in feedback, academic support, and student voice, are clearly being recognised by our students.”

In the 2024 Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey (PTES), the University achieved an outstanding 3rd place nationally out of 107 UK institutions, highlighting Bedfordshire as a top destination for postgraduate taught students.

The University ranked:

1st for Engagement

1st for Community

2nd for Teaching and Learning

2nd for Organisation and Management

3rd for Assessment and Feedback

Professor Bunting continued: “Our students clearly value both the academic rigour and the supportive, inclusive environment we offer. These rankings show we are delivering an experience that’s intellectually rewarding and professionally relevant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most dramatic improvement has come in the 2025 Postgraduate Research Experience Survey (PRES), where overall satisfaction at Bedfordshire rose from 73% to 83%, moving the University from the bottom quartile into the second quartile of the sector.

This places Bedfordshire well above many of its peers, with exceptional national rankings out of 89 institutions:

2nd for Progression

2nd for Research Skills

3rd for Professional Development

These outcomes provide evidence of the University's commitment to postgraduate researcher development, supervision quality, and a supportive research culture.

Professor Bunting said: “To place in the top three nationally for key PRES measures is a fantastic achievement and reflects the strength and impact of the improvements we've made."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the improvements across undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and research programmes, Professor Bunting added: “These results show that the hard work of our staff is making a difference. It’s great to see that students are recognising the improvements we’ve made, and that this progress is reflected across all three surveys.”