University of Bedfordshire celebrates Pride Month

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating Pride Month throughout June with two special online events led by academics which are open to students, staff and members of the public to attend.

The first event will take place online on Tuesday 4 June, from 4pm – 5.15pm and will feature guest speakers Ezra-Quinn Watson and Lexi Breen sharing their insights on queer representation in TV and film, and on the lived experiences of intersex people and gender diversity.

On Thursday 12 June from 10am – 12pm, Dr Baird – alongside Dr Joanne Hill, Senior Lecturer in Physical Education and Sport Sociology– will co-chair the LGBTQ+ Summer Research Showcase.

The showcase, themed around transgender and non-binary inclusion in Physical Education, physical activity and sport, will highlight current research from six speakers and feature interactive Q&A segments to encourage dialogue between attendees. Click here to sign up to attend this event.

Speaking about these upcoming events, Dr Baird said: “In a time when LGBTQ+ rights and safety are being challenged globally, it’s more important than ever that we come together to share knowledge and create spaces where everyone feels seen, valued and heard.

“These Pride Month events are an opportunity to engage with critical topics – from the power of queer visibility in the media to the need for inclusion in sport and physical education. We hope to offer valuable insights that will support informed actions and contribute to meaningful change.”

As a proud champion of LGBTQ+ inclusion, the University of Bedfordshire continues to support its diverse community through initiatives such as these led by the LGBTQ+ Staff Alliance, which is a network open to any staff member, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

To discover more about Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Bedfordshire, click here.