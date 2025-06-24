University hosts sustainability talk, tree planting & Green Lunch event

The University of Bedfordshire recently marked World Environment Day with a special event bringing together students, staff, and external guests for an afternoon of environmental discussion and action including a tree planting ceremony.

As the number one ranked UK university in the 2024/25 People & Planet University Green League, the University showcased its leadership in sustainability through an engaging programme which included:

• Anopening keynote by special guest H.E. Karen-Mae C. Hill OBE, High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda to the UK – offering a global perspective on climate action and sustainable development

• Sustainability Strategy Talk – an in-depth look at the University’s environmental efforts, its alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the next steps in its journey to becoming a truly sustainable institution

• Tree Planting Exercise – a hands-on, symbolic act involving staff, students, and community partners.

The event continued with a Green Lunch, featuring informal conversations encouraging attendees to reflect on sustainable living and explore climate solutions.

This event was organised and led by Dr Cynthia C. Umezulike – International Human Rights Lawyer, Senior Lecturer in Law and Chair of the annual International Conference on Human Rights, Sustainability and Climate Change.

Speaking about this successful event, Dr Umezulike, a climate sustainability activist, said: “This World Environment Day, we are reminded that sustainability is not a choice - it is an urgent responsibility and a global call to conscience. As we confront the escalating climate crisis, we must recognise that environmental degradation is a profound human rights issue, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable communities. Through this event, we are not just commemorating a day – we are cultivating a movement.

“We are affirming that sustainability must be embedded in policy, in education, in governance, and in daily practice. It is an intergenerational responsibility – a covenant with future generations to safeguard their right to a liveable planet. The time for passive commitment has passed. The urgency of our era demands bold, inclusive, and justice-centred action. Let us lead with vision, grounded in science, equity, and compassion.”

This engaging afternoon – presided by the Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Andrew Church and chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting – formed part of the University of Bedfordshire’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its mission to embed this into all aspects of university life. In last year’s People & Planet University Green League, a range of energy efficiency and decarbonisation measures were credited for the University’s first place finish.

To find out more about sustainability measures at the University of Bedfordshire, visit: beds.ac.uk/sustainability/