University celebrates British Science Week with activities for local students

Student taking part in VR activity

To mark British Science Week, the University of Bedfordshire recently welcomed more than 100 students from schools across the local region to celebrate with an exciting day of interactive Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Dr Maria Simon, Faculty Technical Manager for the Faculty of Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, and led by the University’s Access & Outreach team, the programme of activities highlighted the many ways in which science touches everyday life.

Staff from across the Faculty delivered a series of hands-on workshops designed to demonstrate the interdisciplinary nature of science across multiple fields. Students explored a variety of activities including forensic science experiments, virtual reality experiences, animation and software design, as well as photography and cyanotype techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of this year’s British Science Week was ‘Change and Adapt’, exploring how various technologies and environments have to adapt to fit into the ever-evolving world.

Students taking part in activities

Speaking about the event, Dr Maria Simon said: “Our British Science Week event was a wonderful way to engage local students and inspire them with the STEM subjects. This year, we took it further to help students understand how science touches many different areas and showcased how science can be used in the creative areas too. We had a great turnout and the students and teachers that came had a great day.”

The University of Bedfordshire offers a wide range of STEM courses, supported by its state-of-the-art STEM Building on the Luton campus. Courses include Engineering, Computer Science, and Forensic Science.

To discover more about the Faculty of Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/cats/