University announces new partnership to boost career-focused learning

The University of Bedfordshire is excited to announce a new partnership with Border Engineering Ltd, a leading company in precision metal fabrication, laser cutting, and tube bending for heavy vehicle components.

This partnership offers Mechanical and Automotive Engineering students a unique opportunity to engage in real-world projects that cover the full product design and manufacturing cycle – from initial concept sketches and modelling to prototyping, testing, and large-scale production.

Students will gain first-hand experience with industry-standard machinery and cutting-edge fabrication techniques, while receiving mentorship from professionals currently working in the field.

Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology, said: “The partnership with Border Engineering provides our Mechanical and Automotive Engineering students with hands-on experience across the full design cycle. Students also gain expert guidance and access to industry-standard machinery and techniques, enhancing their practical skills and industry readiness. This partnership also supports our Formula Student project, where students design and build their own racing car.”

This collaboration also strengthens the University’s commitment to its Career Powered Education approach – equipping students with the hands-on experience, industry knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive in the workplace after graduation.

Founded in 1987, Border Engineering brings decades of expertise in manufacturing parts for lorries and heavy vehicles, as well as special vehicle conversions, lifting equipment, and components for the automotive, aviation, rail, and stage and sound (theatre) industries. The company has built a strong reputation for working closely with clients to develop tailored solutions, managing multiple revisions to ensure designs are functional and manufacturable.

Stirling Beer, Managing Director at Border Engineering, added: “Partnering with the University of Bedfordshire has been a rewarding step for Border Engineering. The collaboration gives us access to fresh perspectives and emerging talent, while offering students valuable real-world experience.

"By working closely with students and academic leaders, we’re not only supporting the next generation of engineers but also gaining valuable insights that drive innovation in our projects. Together, we’re building a bridge between education and industry - rooted in shared goals, mutual respect, and a passion for progress.”