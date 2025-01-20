UCAS deadline: How Bedford students can nail their application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education and careers expert shares expert tips for uni application

University applications are an important and often stressful step in education for many young people, and with recent changes to how the application process will work, Careers and Education Expert Robbie Bryant from Open Study College breaks down four key ways to make sure you nail your university application.

Changes to UCAS University Applications

UCAS has announced that, from 2025, instead of submitting a personal statement, students will have to answer three questions about their motivations, qualifications and extracurricular activities. Since it’s easier to answer questions than it is to write a freeform essay, this new format will aim to make university more accessible to a wider range of students.

Bolster Grades and Close Any Gaps

​​In the pursuit of higher education, it’s important to remember that A Levels are not the only gateway to achieving UCAS points. While A Levels are a traditional and widely recognised route, there is a diverse array of alternative, more vocational qualifications that might align more effectively with your preferred learning style and career aspirations. Access to Higher Education Diplomas, languages, accounting, and teaching courses are all examples of courses that can help boost your UCAS points.

Understand the UCAS process

All undergraduate applications to UK universities are processed through the UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) platform. You can apply to a maximum of five courses, so choose wisely! It’s also important to be mindful of important deadlines. For example, applications for Oxford and Cambridge, medicine, dentistry, and veterinary science close earlier (usually mid-October), while the general deadline for other courses is mid-January. You should also take extra care to fill out your basic details and academic history accurately. Any errors here can cause delays in the processing of the application.

Strong References

UCAS applications require a reference, typically from a teacher or mentor who can vouch for your academic abilities and personal qualities. Make sure you ask for references well before the deadline to give teachers enough time to write them. It’s also a good idea to give your referee a clear understanding of the courses you’re applying for and your achievements, so they can tailor their recommendation to support your application.

Proofread your answers

Your ‘personal statement’ is one of the most critical elements of the application. It’s your opportunity to showcase your passion for the subject, your relevant experience, and why you're a good fit for the course. Since admissions tutors often have hundreds of applications to read, this section needs to stand out, especially if you’re applying for competitive courses. One of the easiest ways to make sure this section of the application is a success is to proofread your answers thoroughly. Spelling mistakes and poor grammar that disrupt the flow of your pitch to a university can be seriously detrimental and take away from all the hard work you’ve put in throughout the year.