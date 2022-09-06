Two-tier schooling in Wootton, Stewartby and Cranfield: Have your say

Proposed changes to the schooling in the Wootton, Stewartby and Cranfield area are expected to move to the next stage next month.

A senior Bedford Borough Council officer told yesterday’s Children’s Overview & Scrutiny Committee (Monday, September 5) a consultation on the plans to change the area to a two-tier education system could start next month.

Chris Morris, acting chief officer for education, SEND, and schools, said the challenge had been to find the right time for any papers to be published.

He explained that this had to take into account two local authorities, the new academic year, the end of the last one when teaching staff were about to go their holidays, and the time head teachers needed to brief their staff.

“Early October, I think, is when the published paper will come out,” he said.

“Executive [will have] to agree a consultation on the proposed changes to the education within the Wootton, Stewartby and Cranfield area.

“I think the consultation will probably be open on October 31,” he added.

Councillor John Wheeler (Conservative, Wootton) said: “I know Central Beds have been dragging their feet on this one, and it’s good to hear that at least we’re getting close, and to let the parents know in a month’s time that this is where we’re going.”

In an email to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We have been working closely and working well with Bedford Borough Council to develop a plan for the schools in the Cranfield and Wootton areas to transition to the two-tier model of education.

“This is because some children living in Central Bedfordshire travel to schools in Bedford borough and vice versa, so any changes must be coordinated and done simultaneously.

“We are confident this is the correct approach.

“Our plan for schools in the Cranfield area of Central Bedfordshire is due to be considered by our Executive Committee next month, as part of our Schools for the Future programme to launch a consultation on the proposed changes. Bedford Borough will do likewise, through their Executive.

“If approved, parents, residents and the local community will then have the opportunity to have their say on the proposals.”

Sources

Children’s Overview & Scrutiny Committee 5/9/22 via YouTube livestream