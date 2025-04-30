Two teachers from The Bedford College Group shortlisted for national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that two of their tutors have been shortlisted for the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Day, Outdoor Adventure Instructor and Lecturer at Shuttleworth College, is shortlisted for the FE Lecturer of the Year 2025 award and Shona McFadyen, Teacher of Biology (A Level) at The Corby Sixth Form is shortlisted for the Outstanding New Teacher of the Year 2025 award.

Shona joined The Corby Sixth Form when it opened in August 2023 and has been instrumental in shaping the science curriculum, fostering academic excellence and creating a culture of compassion, awareness, and social responsibility. Her personal experiences enrich her teaching, making science relatable, engaging, and deeply impactful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shona’s lesson design prioritises student learning, ensuring lessons are immersive and thought-provoking. By demonstrating science’s presence in everyday life, she forges tangible links between theory and real-world applications. Her dynamic teaching approach makes science come alive, building on foundational understanding before introducing complex biological concepts.

Left to right: Jess Day - Shuttleworth College, Shona McFadyen - The Corby Sixth Form.

Shona’s journey to teaching is remarkable. Diagnosed with liver failure and cancer early in life, she lived in constant anticipation of a life-saving transplant, which she received in late 2022. Throughout school and university, she balanced her studies with the uncertainty of her health. She openly shares her story in assemblies, illustrating resilience as a way of life rather than a buzzword. Her students learn first-hand the value of perseverance and goal-setting, inspired by her lived experience.

Jess Day is a former student who studied the course she now teaches and keeps students at the heart of everything she does.

In her role as Outdoor Adventure Instructor and Lecturer, Jess has played a pivotal role in leading, delivering and developing areas of the curriculum, beyond where the team ever expected it to go. Jess engages the students with thought provoking and challenging sessions, both practically and academically. She is focussed on progression and works tirelessly with students in group sessions as well as on a one-to-one basis to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours that they need to be successful in their future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess has challenged her students to gain some of the best work placements and employment opportunities in the Outdoor Adventure industry by working with prestigious companies in the UK as well as overseas in Dubai, Greece and Saudi Arabia.

Both Jess and Shona will meet with the judges during May to talk about the work they do, with the full list of Silver Winners announced on National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday 18th June 2025. In November 2025, category Gold Winners will be announced at the Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony and Dinner, attended by all Silver Winners.

Richard Cook, Course Leader for Outdoor Adventure said: “I have worked alongside Jess since she started with the College back in 2019. In every role Jess undertakes, she brings her all, always innovating and engaging, always developing, always supportive and always focused on the students and their individual aspirations and needs. Jess is a truly unique and inspirational educator, always striving to better herself and working for the benefit of her students. Jess would be such a worthy winner of this award or any recognition of her dedication to be honest; she would be very humbled and in denial too probably; as she doesn’t believe that she goes above and beyond as much as she does or more than anyone else. Her levels of devotion and expertise are without question, irreplaceable. She would be very deserving of winning this award.”

Deputy Head Teacher of The Corby Sixth Form, part of The Bedford College Group, David Chilver added: “Shona embodies the very best of Further Education teaching. She is an outstanding educator, an inspirational mentor, and a catalyst for student success and community engagement. Her work has transformed the student experience, motivating students to aim high and equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to achieve their goals. Her impact will resonate for years to come. I am very proud that she has been shortlisted for this award”