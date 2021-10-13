Two independent Bedford schools scoop major education awards

Bedford School and Polam School are both celebrating after getting top awards in this year’s Independent Schools of the Year awards.

Bedford School won Independent Boys' School of the Year, while Polam School was crowned Independent Pre-prep School of the Year.

The awards were hosted online and chosen by a prestigious panel of judges, who were overwhelmed by the strength and volume of nominations received with over 700 entries submitted.

Polam School

Jim Massey, who presented the award to Bedford School, said it was chosen for "its holistic school experience, tailored to the specific needs of the all-boys community, designed to ensure that students’ individual qualities are nurtured without inhibition and lived without awkwardness, so that they be good men.”

While Polam - the small pre-prep and nursery - was commended specifically for its outstanding commitment to pupil wellbeing and for its innovative immersive learning programme.

James Hodgson, headmaster at Bedford School, said: “This is reward for the hard work of an entire community: over 1,100 boys, their teachers, non-teaching staff, families, governors and Old Bedfordians, all of whom have played their part in making the school the happy, vibrant and successful place that it is today.

"I feel immensely lucky every day to be working here and contributing what we can to the town in which we all live.”

Bedford School (Picture courtesy of Bedford School)

Polam School headteacher Darren O’Neil said: “To get this level of national recognition for such a small school is a real testament to the great teamwork and the vision of the staff at Polam.