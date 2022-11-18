Students from The Bedford College Group beat millions of others to take the runner-up positions in two categories given by the National Association of Colleges.

Daniel McAllister, 47, of Ampthill, overcame deafness to reach the final while Ellen Stultiens, 23, battled the physical pain of fibromyalgia as well as caring for her unwell father.

Group CEO Ian Pryce CBE said: “Imagine coming second in a sector of 1.7 million students? We are so proud of their achievements and to be able to say they are part of The Bedford College Group.”

Ellen Stultiens

Daniel was runner-up in the adult student of the year category while Ellen was runner-up in the higher education student of the year.

The Bedford College Group was also named a finalist in the Beacon Awards for Diversity.

Deputy chief executive Em Lowe said: “This is a tribute to the commitment of everyone across all our college campuses to promote and embed inclusive values.”