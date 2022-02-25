Two Bedford College lecturers named in Guardian's Top 100 FE teachers

Two Bedford College IT lecturers are featured in a Government-sponsored Guardian newspaper 'Top 100' FE teachers campaign.

Daniel Hulatt and Christian Nunez-Fuentes were selected as outstanding examples of those with real world working experience and teaching expertise which combine to deliver the best possible support for students.

As well as on the Guardian website they will be featured in the Observer magazine, on podcasts and wider advertising to promote the campaign highlighting the best of FE.

Christian Nunez-Fuentes in the foreground

Head of computing Paula Hobday put forward the members of staff who fitted the specific Guardian criteria.