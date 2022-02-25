Two Bedford College lecturers named in Guardian's Top 100 FE teachers
They were chosen for teaching expertise
Two Bedford College IT lecturers are featured in a Government-sponsored Guardian newspaper 'Top 100' FE teachers campaign.
Daniel Hulatt and Christian Nunez-Fuentes were selected as outstanding examples of those with real world working experience and teaching expertise which combine to deliver the best possible support for students.
As well as on the Guardian website they will be featured in the Observer magazine, on podcasts and wider advertising to promote the campaign highlighting the best of FE.
Head of computing Paula Hobday put forward the members of staff who fitted the specific Guardian criteria.
She said: “We’re always proud to see our staff receive the recognition they deserve for being at the forefront in this fast-changing field of education and training.”