Trincaria charity donates £20,000 to St John's Special School in Kempston
St John's School, a leading educational institution dedicated to supporting pupils with severe and profound learning difficulties, is delighted to announce the receipt of a £20,000 donation from Trincaria Charity.
This substantial contribution will greatly enhance the resources and programs available to the school’s exceptional pupils.
The donation will be used to fund specialised educational tools, sensory equipment, and extracurricular activities that are essential in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment for the pupils. These resources will support the school's mission to provide a holistic and inclusive education, tailored to the unique needs of each pupil.
Catherine Assink, CEO of the Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT), which oversees St John's Special School, expressed her gratitude for this significant contribution.
“We are immensely grateful to Trincaria Charity for their generous donation. This funding will have a profound impact on the lives of our pupils, enabling us to enhance their learning experiences and support their development in meaningful ways.
"The dedication and support from Trincaria Charity is truly inspiring, and we are thankful for their partnership in our mission to provide the best possible education for our pupils.”
Trincaria Charity has a long-standing commitment to supporting educational initiatives and institutions that cater to individuals with special needs.
Their donation to St John's is a testament to their dedication to making a positive difference in the community and improving the quality of life for those with severe and profound learning difficulties.
St John's Special School continues to strive for excellence in education and care, and with the support of generous donors like Trincaria Charity, they are better equipped to fulfil their vision of an inclusive, supportive, and enriching educational environment for all their students.