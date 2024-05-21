Trincaria charity donates £20,000 to St John's Special School in Kempston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John's Special School in Kempston has received generous donation from Trincaria charity to support pupils with severe and profound learning difficulties.

St John's School, a leading educational institution dedicated to supporting pupils with severe and profound learning difficulties, is delighted to announce the receipt of a £20,000 donation from Trincaria Charity.

This substantial contribution will greatly enhance the resources and programs available to the school’s exceptional pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will be used to fund specialised educational tools, sensory equipment, and extracurricular activities that are essential in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment for the pupils. These resources will support the school's mission to provide a holistic and inclusive education, tailored to the unique needs of each pupil.

St John's School receiving £20,000 cheque

Catherine Assink, CEO of the Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT), which oversees St John's Special School, expressed her gratitude for this significant contribution.

“We are immensely grateful to Trincaria Charity for their generous donation. This funding will have a profound impact on the lives of our pupils, enabling us to enhance their learning experiences and support their development in meaningful ways.

"The dedication and support from Trincaria Charity is truly inspiring, and we are thankful for their partnership in our mission to provide the best possible education for our pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trincaria Charity has a long-standing commitment to supporting educational initiatives and institutions that cater to individuals with special needs.

St John's School

Their donation to St John's is a testament to their dedication to making a positive difference in the community and improving the quality of life for those with severe and profound learning difficulties.