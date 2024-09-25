Top graphic design awards won by two Bedford College students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford College BA Graphic Design students, Ellie Di Carlo and Emma Meadows, have had their final major projects shortlisted for prestigious Creative Conscience Awards. During the awards ceremony on 24 September, Ellie was awarded bronze for her work under the mental health category. Both Ellie and Emma’s work will now be showcased online at www.creative-conscience.org.uk

Ellie’s project titled ‘INFLU-247’, focuses on the negative effects of social media influencers on young people. Announced as a Government led warning for a fictional virus impacting Generation Z, backed by the NSH (National Scandal of Health), the campaign highlights, through numerous touchpoints, the very real dangers to health posed by consuming influencer content. One of the communications Ellie produced warns of the dangers of using face filters on social media and how they can influence people to want to change their appearance through surgery.

Emma’s project titles ‘empowHER’, aims to empower women by teaching them essential self-defence skills. Having trained in taekwondo for 13 years and achieving her 3rd Dan black belt, Emma wanted to promote the confidence that martial arts can instil, something many women lack when walking alone at night. This project was recognised for its positive impact and commitment to making meaningful changes to women’s lives.

Creative Conscience are a global not-for-profit organisation who believe that creative thinking and innovation can make positive change. Their mission is to embed purpose-driven creative thinking into every institution, brand and organisation across the world.

Left to right Danny Stijelja, Ellie Di Carlo, Emma Meadows, Jeffrey Tribe

Ellie and Emma were taught by Graphic Design tutors Jeffrey Tribe and Associate Lecturer Danny Stijelja who in August marked the end of 29 and 20 years of teaching at Bedford College. During this time, their students marked up 40 awards for Graphic Design on both the national and international stage, often against tough competition from universities.

Jeffrey and Danny also fostered collaborations with leading design agencies to work with their students and offer work experience. In addition, they have worked on some significant live projects offering valuable paid work experience opportunities. Of particular note, was the naming, branding and design work for Brewpoint, a state-of-the-art brewing facility in Bedford and landmark for the town.

Jeffrey said: “I feel extremely fortunate to have played a part in nurturing the start of so many creative careers. I am proud of the output, quality and standard of the work we have helped the students produce and their subsequent incredible development within so many creative pathways. Seeing Ellie and Emma awarded for their talent and creativity was a great way to mark our time at Bedford College”

Ellie, who also received a joint, team-led Creative Conscience award in 2022, has this summer completed her Degree with First Class Honors. She is now pursuing employment opportunities within the creative industries. Jeffrey and Danny celebrated this month with a reunion event with over 80 past graphics students going back as far as 1995.