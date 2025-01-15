Today is parents' last chance to apply for school places in Bedfordshire

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
Children wave their hands in a classroom (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).Children wave their hands in a classroom (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).
Children wave their hands in a classroom (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).
Today is the last chance for parents in Bedfordshire to apply for a place at their preferred school for their children.

The deadline to apply for children due to start school, or move up to middle school is midnight tonight (January 15).

Filling out the application should only take a few minutes – but missing the deadline may significantly reduce the chance of getting a spot at the school you want.

Parents and carers should apply if:

They have a child born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 who will be starting school in September 2025.

They have a child in Year 4 at a lower school who will be transferring to middle school in September 2025.

Visit the websites for Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedford Borough Council, or Luton Borough Council to make your application.

