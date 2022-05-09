Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT) has grown to a family of 15 schools with the addition of three Kempston schools.

Kempston Challenger Academy, Daubeney Academy and Springfield Primary School have now joined the trust.

They will all keep their names apart from Kempston Challenger Academy, which will become Kempston Academy.

CLT CEO Adrian Rogers (left) with Springfield Primary School pupils

Matthew Lee, Daubeney Academy head of school, said: “Joining CLT will open doors of opportunity with a wealth of experience as we continue to ensure we deliver the best possible education to our students.”

Karen Bateman, Kempston Academy executive headteacher, added: “Through collaboration with staff in CLT schools, working with the central team and learners across the trust, we will have access to a wealth of opportunities, helping us to grow and develop.”