Thousands of students graduate as University of Bedfordshire hosts 18 graduation ceremonies

Thousands of delighted students at the University of Bedfordshire have celebrated their graduation.
The university hosted 18 ceremonies for around 3,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students at its Putteridge Bury campus. The university’s new chancellor Sarfraz Manzoor was officially installed on the first day of the celebrations in July.
Guests of Honour included co-founder of the new Tennis Black List and School of Sport Science and Physical Activity alumnus, Richard Sackey-Addo.
Professor Rebecca Bunting, vice chancellor, said: “A good life is one where you use your talents. You are now graduates, highly skilled and educated to a very high level. To have achieved all this is a privilege and with privilege comes responsibility.
“I hope you will use your talents not just in pursuit of your own career goals but to the wider benefit of society. You can make a difference and bring about change for the better through the way you live your lives.”
