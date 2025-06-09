Thousands of students expected at Bedfordshire’s UCAS Event

Academics talk to students at UCAS Event

The University of Bedfordshire is set to welcome around 11,000 student visitors from schools across the country as the annual UCAS Discovery Event returns to its Bedford campus.

Now recognised as the largest campus-based Higher Education (HE) exhibition in the UK, the event will be held on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 June 2025, with visitors from schools across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Leicestershire, and Oxfordshire attending to find out more about higher education opportunities.

The two-day event will also bring together over 150 universities and exhibitors from across the country, giving students the chance to find out more about opportunities available to them after secondary school.

Attendees can also benefit from more than 50 subject-specific seminars, along with dedicated sessions for teachers and advisors, offering valuable insight into application tips, curriculum updates, and student support.

UCAS Event at the University of Bedfordshire

David Seaton, Assistant Director of Recruitment & Admissions at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “The University of Bedfordshire is pleased to be hosting the Bedfordshire UCAS Discovery Event 2025 – the largest campus-based HE expo in the UK. This event provides a pivotal opportunity for students to explore their future pathways in higher education, apprenticeships, and career planning.

“The UCAS Discovery Event is more than just a university fair – it’s an interactive, future-focused experience designed to help students make informed decisions about their next steps and to experience student life. With leading universities and employers all under one roof, students will gain direct access to the people, resources, and information they need to shape their post-18 choices.”

In addition to the extensive exhibition, students will enjoy a lively and engaging programme of activities, including a live music festival featuring local bands, a musical theatre performance delivered by Arts 1, interactive workshops in the Culture Zone, and a ‘hands-on’ demonstration zone showcasing practical skills and exciting subject areas.

The University of Bedfordshire’s friendly Admissions Team will also be on-site throughout the event to provide expert advice for anyone considering applying to study at the University.

To find out more information about how to attend the UCAS Discovery Event, visit: https://www.ucas.com/events/ucas-discovery-bedford-2025-455901