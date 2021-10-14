Parents of children due to start secondary or upper school next September should apply by October 31 for the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school.

Parents and carers who have a child in Year 6 at primary school or year 8 at a middle school will need to transfer their child to a secondary or upper school in September 2022.

The council's online admission system will close for secondary and upper school applications on Sunday, October 31.

Don't miss the deadline to apply for a school place

Once the deadline passes, any application received will be considered late, and the chance of gaining a place at a preferred school could be greatly reduced.

Cllr James Valentine, Portfolio Holder for Education and Children’s Services said: “Applying for a school place can be both an exciting and nerve-racking time for parents, carers and their children but it’s a quick and easy process that can be done online in a matter of minutes.

“It is really important that applications are received on time, by 31 October. Missing the deadline could seriously reduce the likelihood of being offered one of your preferences.”

For parents who have a child due to transfer to middle school in September 2022, the transfer to middle school applications will close on January 15, 2022.