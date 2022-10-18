This is the deadline for Bedford parents to apply for secondary school places

Is your child due to start secondary or upper school next September?

Well, you’ll need to apply by October 31 of THIS YEAR for the best chance of getting a place at your preferred school.

Bedford Borough Council’s online admission system is open to all parents and carers who live within the borough and whose children are due to transfer to secondary or upper school in September 2023.

Don't miss the deadline to apply for a school place

Parents and carers who have a child in year 6 at primary school or year 8 at a middle school will need to transfer their child to a secondary or upper school in September 2023.

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for education and children’s services, said: “Applying for a school place can be both an exciting and nerve-racking time for parents, carers and their children but it’s a quick and easy process that can be done online in a matter of minutes.

“It is really important that applications are received on time, by October 31. Missing the deadline could seriously reduce the likelihood of being offered a place at one of your preferred schools.”

Once the deadline passes, any application received will be considered as late, and the chance of gaining a place at a preferred school could be greatly reduced, says the council.