These are the ratings of every Bedford secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Bedford following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 16 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Bedford Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 14-05-2019

2. Biddenham International School and Sports College Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-03-2019

3. Castle Newnham School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 26-09-2018

4. Kempston Challenger Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 13-09-2018

