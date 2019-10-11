These are the ratings of every Bedford primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

Listed are 20 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Queens Park Academy Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

2. Putnoe Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-03-2019

3. Kymbrook Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019

4. Great Barford Church of England Primary Academy Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 22-02-2019

