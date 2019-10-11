These are the ratings of every Bedford primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Bedford following recent inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Bedford following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 20 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

1. Queens Park Academy

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-03-2019

2. Putnoe Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-03-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019

3. Kymbrook Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019
Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 22-02-2019

4. Great Barford Church of England Primary Academy

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 22-02-2019
Page 1 of 5