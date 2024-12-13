The Mayor of Bedford awards students from The Bedford Sixth Form as Ready2Lead? Project Winners

Members of The Bedford Sixth Form Learning Lounge Team.

A group of Year 12 students from The Bedford Sixth Form have been announced as the winning team in The Harpur Trust’s Ready2Lead? Programme for their innovative project to help younger students cope with exam stress.

The group of students from The Bedford Sixth Form, who call themselves the Learning Lounge, impressed the judges with their project in the Positive Educational Experiences for All category. Their initiative looked at providing effective exam revision strategies and stress management techniques, offering young people practical tools to improve their performance and wellbeing.

The announcement of their win and certificate presentation was made by the Mayor of Bedford at the final conference held on Tuesday (10/12) at Kimberley College, where nine schools from across the borough competed in an Apprentice-meets-Dragons’ Den style event, pitching their projects to a panel of senior leaders from the local authority and health sectors.

The Bedford Sixth Form’s Learning Lounge team has already taken significant steps to bring their project to life. They have launched social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, which have collectively gathered over 3,000 views. Additionally, they have secured opportunities to present their ideas at four school assemblies, distributed flyers and business cards to promote their initiative, and will be participating in The Bedford Sixth Form Open Evenings to connect with prospective students and share their work.

The Bedford Sixth Form Attendance Officer and Pastoral Mentor Danielle Young said “It has been a pleasure working alongside this group of students and seeing how they have grown over the last couple of months. They were given a short period of time to come up with their idea ‘Learning Lounge’ where they can support students currently in their GCSE year with exam techniques and stress. They have worked tirelessly during free periods to add more content or to change things that they didn’t feel were fitting, such as their logo. They responded to feedback from their second conference that their branding logo didn’t necessarily tie in with the worded branding. I am so proud of all they have achieved and to come out as winners.”

Laura Church, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council, said: “It was inspiring to hear about The Bedford Sixth Form’s winning project, aimed at helping students with effective exam revision strategies and coping mechanisms.

“You make us incredibly proud of our borough, and I’m excited to see how your project will influence our understanding of what young people need.” The Ready2Lead programme, run annually by The Harpur Trust, is designed to nurture leadership skills in Year 12 students across Bedford. Over three sessions, participants are given the opportunity to learn from inspiring speakers, develop their confidence, and create meaningful projects to address local challenges. The programme empowers young people to become future leaders and to leave a lasting positive impact on their communities.