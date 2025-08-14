The Bedford Sixth Form students celebrate record-breaking results

Roland Weir-Howell

A Level Students at The Bedford Sixth Form are celebrating this year’s results, with a pass rate of 93.8% - a 2.8% increase on last year - and 29% of A-Level grades at A*–B.

Subject areas with 100% pass rates include Ancient History, Art, Graphics, Photography, Textiles, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Classics, Computer Science, Drama, Economics, English Language, English Literature, Film, French and Further Maths.

Students have secured places at universities across the country, including Russell Group universities such as Exeter, Birmingham, Leeds, York, Cardiff, Warwick and Sheffield to study degrees in Aerospace Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science and Midwifery. Kathryn Brindley Edwards, Principal of Sixth Forms at The Bedford College Group, praised the students’ efforts: “These results reflect our students’ talent, determination, and the exceptional support they receive from our staff.”

Mohammed Yasin MP for Bedford added: “A huge well done to all Bedford students on your A Level results today - whatever’s on the page, you’ve overcome an enormous amount of pressure, and that’s worth celebrating. Whether you're off to university, an apprenticeship, employment, or travelling, I hope you are enjoying a well-deserved break from studying and wish you every success for the future.”

Roland Weir-Howell, aged 18, achieved A* in Computer Science and A in both Politics and Economics. He said: “I’m very happy with my results this morning and proud to be heading to my first choice university, Lancaster, to study Computer Science. I especially want to thank my Politics teachers’, they were both brilliant and gave me incredible support when I was struggling. The Bedford Sixth Form has been such a great environment to learn in and I’m really grateful for everything I’ve experienced here.”

Isabella Oubridge-Lyons, aged 18, who studied English Language, English Literature, and Classics at The Bedford Sixth Form said: “I’m really proud of myself and so happy with my results. I got three B’s meaning I’ve secured my place at my first choice university, Birmingham, where I’ll study English Literature after taking a gap year. I had so much support from the staff here during my A Levels, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. With dyslexia and health issues, they made sure I had everything in place to do my best and feel calm, it made a huge difference.”

