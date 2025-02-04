The Bedford College Group Marketing Team celebrates double win at The College Marketing Network FE First Awards 2025

The Bedford College Group Marketing and Events Teams are celebrating a major achievement at The College Marketing Network FE First Awards 2025, walking away with two prestigious accolades.

The Bedford College Group Marketing and Events Teams are celebrating a major achievement at The College Marketing Network FE First Awards 2025, walking away with two prestigious accolades.

The team took home Gold for the Event Management Award for their exceptional work on the 2024/25 onboarding project for new students and progressing students starting in September 2024, and Marketing Manager, Cameron Smart, was awarded the Rising Star Award for his rapid career progression and significant impact on the Group.

Event Management Award – Sponsored by Student CRM

Cameron Smart wins the Rising Star Award

The team’s dedication to enhancing the student experience was recognised with the Event Management Award. Their efforts in designing and delivering the onboarding project resulted in a remarkable 14% increase in enrolment numbers for 16-18-year-olds. Furthermore, satisfaction with the onboarding experience surged by 28%, reaching an impressive 96% across all campuses.

From the popular Discovery Days to the engaging Advancer Days, the Marketing Team ensured that students felt supported, excited, and ready to begin their academic journey. The outcome was clear: more students enrolled, and feedback about the process was overwhelmingly positive.

Rising Star Award – Sponsored by Public Sector Media

Cameron Smart, Marketing Manager for The Bedford College Group, was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the FE First Awards.

Cameron has become a key figure in driving the success of The Bedford College Group's marketing campaigns. At only 24, he has led initiatives that resulted in significant enrolment increases, including an 18% rise at Tresham College and the National College for Motorsport in Northamptonshire.

His rapid rise through the ranks, including six promotions in just five years, showcases the impact of his innovation and hard work. Cameron is also known for fostering a positive and supportive atmosphere within his team, organising everything from team-building events to enjoyable social activities.

Sarah Baxter, Executive Director of Strategy, expressed her pride in Cameron’s accomplishments: “Cameron is a force to be reckoned with. His dedication, enthusiasm, and drive have played a huge part in our success. We’re so proud of him and thrilled to see him recognised for everything he’s achieved.”

As the 2025/26 academic year approaches, the Marketing and Events Teams are eagerly planning exciting new initiatives and enhancing their events to make them even more enjoyable and impactful for students.

The Bedford College Group remains committed to providing a first-class student experience across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. With over 19,000 students, the Group continues to lead the way with innovative marketing strategies, and these wins at the College Marketing Network FE First Awards 2025 mark just the beginning of even greater successes to come.

To find out more about the colleges, sixth forms, and learning centres available across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/