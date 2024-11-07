The Bedford College Group launch Employer Partnership Scheme with Ark-H Handling

The Bedford College Group is excited to announce that local third-party logistics company, Ark-H Handling Limited, has become the first South East Midlands organisation to join the new Employer Partnership Scheme, aimed at joining education and industry across the region.

The new scheme, which was launched this year, is part of The Bedford College Group’s ongoing commitment to further strengthen the Group’s engagement with industry and local employers and ensure the curriculum offered via their courses meets the local skills required.

Ark-H will work with The Bedford College Group in a variety of ways from offering work placements to students, setting real-world projects as part of the courses, to attending employer’s forums and student career events. The focus of the initiative is always to connect the students’ coursework with roles they will fill after their college days when they begin full-time employment.

Planning is already underway to launch a competition for students studying computing to design a new website for the company. Ark-H will provide a brief to the students and the winning design will be incorporated into the company’s official website.

Group photo left to right: Roxana Vaman, Neil Horton, Marta Sienica, Raj Sudra, Dan Turner, Gina Bubbins.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships for The Bedford College Group said: “The Employer Partnership Scheme is something we are extremely passionate about. Our role as the largest further education college in the region is to ensure our curriculum meets the skill requirements of our local industries and gives our students the best opportunity of employment where they live. By working with employers through the scheme we can offer students work placements, exciting real-life projects and access to potential future job opportunities on their doorstep.

“We are extremely pleased to launch the scheme with Ark-H who already have a strong connection with the Group. They are really positive about working with us and have lots of ideas about how to get involved. We will have more new partners to announce very soon.”

Dan Turner, Client Services Director at Ark-H added: “I know first-hand the important role The Bedford College Group plays in developing a talent pipeline for local employers. Twenty years ago, I studied for my A levels at Bedford College helping me land my first job with Ark-H Handling. Ten years ago, I studied my CMI Level 5 at the College, helping me develop my career within the business, and now having worked at Ark-H for a total of nearly 19 years I am proud to be a director and member of the board.

“We are passionate about creating local jobs and inspiring the next generation of logistics professionals. This partnership with The Bedford College Group means we can play a part in developing the directors of tomorrow. We have lots of exciting ideas about how we can enhance student learning and give them real-world experiences in the industry.”