The Bedford College Group awarded prestigious Matrix Standard for Excellence in Student Support Services

The Bedford College Group has been officially awarded the Matrix Standard for its Student Services, Customer Contact, and Admissions, recognising the Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality information, advice and guidance (IAG) to both prospective and current students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matrix Standard is the Department for Education’s nationally recognised quality benchmark for organisations that provide exceptional IAG services. Achieving this prestigious standard demonstrates that The Bedford College Group meets the highest levels of service delivery, supporting individuals in making informed choices that positively impact their learning, career, and life ambitions.

The accreditation follows a rigorous independent assessment, with the Matrix report highlighting the Group’s “highly responsive, inclusive and supportive services” and its strong alignment with student needs across all campuses. Assessors praised the proactive and personalised approach to student engagement, as well as the positive culture of continuous improvement embedded throughout the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simone Newman, Head of Student Services at The Bedford College Group, said: “We are proud to receive the Matrix Standard, which reflects the dedication of our staff and the strength of our support systems. Providing high-quality information, advice, and guidance is central to our mission of helping students reach their full potential. This accreditation confirms that our students, whether new applicants or existing learners, receive the best support possible to make informed decisions about their futures.”

Simone Newman, Head of Student Services at The Bedford College Group.

This recognition supports The Bedford College Group’s Purpose, Vision and Values, which include delivering world-class skills and education to support economic growth and social mobility, and empowering people to improve their lives through learning. The Group places students at the heart of all it does, fostering an inclusive, ambitious, and innovative learning environment built on respect and integrity.

The Group’s commitment to outstanding student experience is further underpinned by ongoing investment in services, digital platforms, and staff training to ensure every learner receives tailored guidance and support.

The Matrix Standard is not only a mark of excellence but also a driver of continuous development, helping The Bedford College Group benchmark its services against national best practice and further enhance its delivery for years to come.

For more information about The Bedford College Group, visit: www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk