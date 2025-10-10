The Bedford College Group announces new Head of The Bedford Sixth Form

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Hayley Doyne-Ditmas as the new Head of The Bedford Sixth Form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley will be working alongside Kathryn Brindley-Edwards who is the principal of both The Bedford Sixth form and The Corby Sixth form.

Kathryn Brindley-Edwards, Principal of The Bedford Sixth Form and The Corby Sixth Form, said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Hayley to The Bedford Sixth Form. Her passion for post-16 education and her wealth of experience make her a fantastic addition to our leadership team. I am very much looking forward to working closely alongside her as we continue to support our students in achieving their ambitions and thriving both academically and personally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 20 years of teaching experience, Hayley brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in post-16 education. She has previously held roles as Head of Department, Assistant Head of Sixth Form, and most recently Head of Sixth Form at Loughborough College, giving her the experience and vision to lead The Bedford Sixth Form into its next chapter.

Hayley Doyne-Ditmas

Passionate about post-16 education, Hayley believes these formative years play a pivotal role in preparing young people for the future.

Hayley said, “I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated team here at The Bedford Sixth Form, where the teachers and support staff demonstrate their commitment to students every single day. Post-16 education has always been my passion. I believe these years are the most important stage in a student’s journey, not only in developing subject knowledge and academic skills, but also in building independence, resilience and confidence. It is both our privilege and our responsibility to help shape the next generation, and I hold a strong belief that teachers change the world one child at a time.”

The Bedford Sixth Form is recognised for its academic excellence, with students progressing to leading universities, apprenticeships, and careers. Last year alone, destinations included Cambridge, Exeter, Aberystwyth, Liverpool, and beyond. Alongside academic achievement, the college places great importance on student wellbeing, with a comprehensive pastoral programme designed to help every student thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley continued: “My aim is to continue developing the inspiring work already happening at The Bedford Sixth Form, creating an inclusive community where everyone can flourish. I am excited for the journey ahead and to see what our incredible students will achieve. Here’s to a future full of ambition, achievement, and opportunity at The Bedford Sixth Form.”

For more information about the courses and opportunities available at The Bedford Sixth Form, visit https://www.bedfordsixthform.ac.uk/