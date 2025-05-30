Does your child's primary school make the list?Does your child's primary school make the list?
The 10 worst performing primary schools in Bedford based on reading, writing & maths

By Clare Turner
Published 30th May 2025, 17:15 BST
These primary schools fell short in the latest test scores.

We have created a ranking of the worst performing primary schools in and around Bedford based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths – including reading and writing – are one of the key measures of performance. So, using government data, we have looked at the percentage of pupils meeting those standards.

For context, the national average for pupils meeting expected standards in the core subjects is 61%.

35% of pupils at this Chester Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

1. St Joseph's & St Gregory's Primary School and Nursery

35% of pupils at this Chester Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths Photo: Google

35% of pupils at this Church End school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

2. Renhold VC Primary School

35% of pupils at this Church End school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths Photo: Google

38% of pupils at this May Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

3. Turvey Primary School

38% of pupils at this May Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths Photo: Google

39% of pupils at this Cople school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

4. Sheerhatch Primary School

39% of pupils at this Cople school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths Photo: Google

