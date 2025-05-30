The 10 worst performing primary schools in Bedford based on reading, writing & maths

We have created a ranking of the worst performing primary schools in and around Bedford based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths – including reading and writing – are one of the key measures of performance. So, using government data, we have looked at the percentage of pupils meeting those standards.

For context, the national average for pupils meeting expected standards in the core subjects is 61%.

1 . St Joseph's & St Gregory's Primary School and Nursery 35% of pupils at this Chester Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

2 . Renhold VC Primary School 35% of pupils at this Church End school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

3 . Turvey Primary School 38% of pupils at this May Road school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths

4 . Sheerhatch Primary School 39% of pupils at this Cople school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths