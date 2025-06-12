Thank a Teacher Day: Bedfordshire student celebrates their FE teacher

Over 1.8 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Dom Marsala, who is currently completing Advanced Level 3 BTEC in Computing at Bedford College, is one of many who kick starts their career through further education. His FE teacher, Mark Downing from Ampthill, transitioned from a career in IT support and now inspires the next generation of computing technicians by sharing his skills through further education.

This Thank a Teacher Day Dom wants to celebrate the brilliant work FE teachers do preparing people for their careers and share his gratitude for the role Mark played in kick starting his career. He shares:

“My FE teacher, Mark Downing, has been brilliant in helping me prepare for my future career. He gave me hands-on opportunities to repair computers, which not only developed my technical skills but also taught me how to approach problems with patience and persistence.

Dom Marsala and his FE Teacher, Mark Downing.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned from him is perseverance. When something didn’t work, I was encouraged to keep going until I’d explored every possible solution. That mindset has stuck with me.

I believe it’s vital for industry professionals to consider teaching in FE. Students like me benefit hugely from real-world experience and practical insight. After gaining some experience in the industry myself, I’d love to return to FE as a teacher and pass on what I’ve learned to the next generation.”

About Dom’s FE teacher, Mark Downing:

After turning down a photography degree the night before leaving for university, Mark carved out a path through IT apprenticeships, technical support, and training coordination. Eventually headhunted into teaching, Mark discovered a passion for helping students grow - technically, personally, and professionally. Now a course manager, award-winning educator, and advocate for blending industry certifications with FE, Mark’s journey shows that sometimes the best careers are the ones you never planned for.

Mark Downing, an FE Teacher in Computing at Bedford College, reflects on his career pivot from the industry to FE teaching: “Teaching in FE has been an unexpected journey for me - but one that’s become a true passion. I never imagined myself in the classroom, but I quickly discovered that teaching allows me to have fun with a subject I love.

What makes it so rewarding is seeing students grow - not just in their technical skills, but in their confidence and character. Whether we’re building computers, configuring networks, or just making learning engaging, every moment feels meaningful.

I’m proud to be part of my students’ journeys and to play a role in their success. That’s what makes teaching in FE so special - it’s not just about what you teach, but how you help shape futures.”

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.