Teaching jobs up for grabs as Bedford Academy offers record number of courses

Bedford Academy will offer a record number of academic and vocational courses after applications to study at the school hit an all-time high.

1,400 students will study at the school this autumn, compared to just over 1,100 four years ago. The sixth-form has more than doubled in that time and now has 210 students.

As a result, the school - in Mile Road - is expanding the number of A-level and BTEC courses it offers sixth-form students, with 23 available from this September.

Bedford Academy

Students will be able to choose from a wide range of A-levels, including Spanish, Food and Nutrition and Criminology, and a diverse mix of BTECs, including Health and Social Care, Creative Media Production, Drama and Dance.

The school, which moved into its purpose-built, state-of-the-art facilities in November 2012, is now recruiting for six new roles, including a food studies teacher, a deputy special educational needs coordinator and a humanities teacher.

More than £500,000 will be invested in the school’s facilities with a new social space for students and a new staff room expected to open in September.

And in the coming months, community groups will be able to book space at the school’s new facilities.

Chris Deller, headteacher of Bedford Academy, which is part of HEART Academies Trust, said: “This is a very exciting time for our school and we’re delighted that so many students want to come and study with us.”