Teachers from across Bedford Borough explore what makes a quality Early Years environment

Primary school senior leaders and Early Years Leads from across Bedford Borough got together to learn from guest speakers and each other, about what makes a quality Early Years environment at an event organised by The Harpur Trust.

The continuous professional development (CPD) event at The Quarry Theatre gave attendees an opportunity to learn from national education expert Jean Gross, CBE, Louise Jennings, Head of Early Years at HFL Education and Emma Wild, Senior Early Years Consultant at HFL. There was also peer sharing timetabled into the day’s agenda.

Jean explored how early years is “the most important time in closing the education gap,” where those who come from the most disadvantaged backgrounds can be up to 19 months behind their peers in language development at the age of five. She explained: “It’s not what you earn, but what you do as a parent which can make all the difference to a child’s development. There are four main areas teachers in early years can focus on for enhancing effective learning.”

The areas she discussed were:

Teachers, The Harpur Trust Education Team and Jean Gross, CBE, pictured.

Communication and language development

Social and emotional development

Self-regulation

Self-efficacy

Jean said: “Children are coming to school without the language development which has a huge knock-on effect for the rest of their academic lives. Statistics show that children with weaker language skills at age five are six times less likely to achieve the expected standard in reading and 11 times less likely to achieve the expected standard in maths in Year Six SATS.

“What science shows really works in developing communication in early years is teaching the right vocabulary. If a child has already got a lot of words in their heads it’s easier for them to remember new words, they can make links and join words together. Parsons and Branagan in their research found the right words to introduce for children to learn were ‘goldilocks words’; not too easy or hard, just right. You can teach these words, see what they rhyme with, what words go with them, what they mean, are there multiple meanings? Research shows if children draw or act out a word, they are 73 per cent more likely to remember it.

“The number of conversational turns in the early years setting is also very important. Research shows that intensive back and forth conversations play a key part in language and communication development, where you get children to develop their answers. For example, don’t just ask what colour a car they are playing with is, ask them who is in their car and where they think it’s going.

Great Ouse Reception Teacher Laura Martindale

“I worked with a mother who didn’t talk to her toddler because ‘he didn’t talk back’. She didn’t know that we can and should chat with young children before they can actually talk. Getting parents to realise the importance of talking and reading with their child is vital. Reading aloud every day to a four to five-year-old puts them a year ahead in reading when they’re eight and nine. They will also have a more developed vocabulary, which helps them to learn new words as well.”

In terms of self-regulation Jean told the teachers that at the age of five how well a child can manage their thoughts and feelings is highly predictive of their academic outcomes. She said: “You can help children to self-regulate, by building warm responsive relationships, structure your teaching around persistent routines, a predictable environment and have a safe space for children to calm down. You can incorporate soft toys to be used as ‘belly buddies’ in teaching calming breathing techniques, as well as pinwheels or hot chocolate breathing.”

She explained that self-efficacy is not the same as self-esteem, although the two are linked. Self-efficacy is about a child believing they can make a difference to their own learning and life.

Jean said: “Children who grow up in less well-off families can often feel a sense of powerlessness. For example, if their parents are on zero-hour contracts, or they can’t pay the bills. Watching their parents feel powerless leads them to feel this way too. But you can help change this, by showing pupils they can overcome setbacks themselves, by helping them make goals and plans. When praising a child do not just praise their abilities, but their efforts and strategies. Use words like ‘you didn’t give up’, or ‘you had a go all by yourself.’”

Emma Wild, Senior Early Years Consultant at HFL

Emma talked about the importance of meaningful family engagement: “Families are entrusting you to look after their crown jewels and a lot of families view teachers with suspicion. Creating a welcoming environment can make all the difference. For example, have a comfy chair for them to sit on if you are having a confidential conversation, rather than having it at the door in front of everyone, in an office or on a child’s chair. Invite parents into the classroom, involve them in decision making by asking them to answer yes/no questions on a board outside, engage with them and get to know them. Show them your human side, that you are approachable.

“Walking into your school ground is terrifying for some parents, especially those who have fled domestic abuse, suffered postnatal depression, or don’t speak the same language. Building effective communication will help them to attend parent evenings, workshops and be more engaged with their child’s learning."

She also encouraged teachers to walk around their community if they don’t live where they teach. “Find out what the local park is like? Are there familiar community figures you can engage? Interrogate your staff who live in the community and utilise community events you could attend. In becoming a familiar community figure, you gain trust. Inside knowledge also helps you understand and have conversations with the children.”

Emma concluded: “If families are involved in their child’s learning it sets the scene for their entire school life. Truly involve parents and listen to what their needs are, break down barriers. Find out why families don’t engage and work out how you overcome this.”

Louise Jennings, Head or Early Years at HFL Education

Louise spoke about the physicality of a quality learning environment. She said it should include a sense of belonging, learning through purposeful play, an area to encourage reading, create a good balance between adult and child led learning and incorporate the right curiosity approach, where pupils get to truly engage in their environment rather than hold off from exploration with resources, for fear of disturbing a display that has been designed to look nice. She also emphasised the value of having children’s work and photos on display to showcase their learning which they can be proud of and provide a sense of belonging.

The event was also an opportunity for Head of Education Partnerships at The Harpur Trust Caroline Downing to discuss funding applications for The Trust’s Accelerator Programme, which has been set up to support the improvement of educational outcomes in the borough.

She spoke about a recent funding round where various initiatives such as targeted catch-up support for disadvantaged pupils and approaches to whole school professional development around high-quality teaching and learning were successful. Teachers were invited to make applications in the next round and schools shared projects, some of which had benefitted from Accelerator Programme funding previously.

Caroline said: “We were delighted to have received a large number of applications for funding and support as schools plan for 2025-2026. The majority of projects were funded which will benefit hundreds of pupils. We will continue to discuss other options with those schools who were unsuccessful, to support those schools in raising the attainment of Pupil Premium students.

“We want to have a collaborative, partnership approach with the 25 schools we are working within the Accelerator Programme. We are running this series of CDP events for teachers to have the space to learn and bring back techniques they can use in the classroom, not only learning from speakers, but from each other.”

Great Ouse Primary Academy Reception Teacher Laura Martindale shared the impact the forest school has had on all pupils, from reception to year 6. She said: “A lot of families don’t have gardens, some children had never worn wellies or walked up a hill. Giving the children these opportunities at Forest School is just fantastic for their development. It also links nicely with encouraging parental engagement as well. We have had a lot of parents come into the school and help us to revamp the area.”

The Harpur Trust will be running another learning opportunity for teachers in June. Find out further information visit our www.harpurtrust.org.uk/accelerator-programme