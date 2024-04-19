Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers at Bedford Greenacre Independent (BGI) School are striking on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 23 and 24).

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) say it’s over fire and rehire tactics deployed by their employer as well as a dispute regarding their pensions. They’ll stand at the picket line between 7.30am and 9.30am.

Paul McLaughlin, regional secretary for the NEU, said: “It is with reluctance that NEU members are having to take strike action to protect their pensions. Our preference is always to resolve issues through positive discussions, yet, despite our efforts, the governors have declined to enter into negotiations.

"The employer has written to members indicating they will be sacked on Tuesday if they do not accept inferior terms. This is no way to treat loyal hard working and dedicated teachers and is not acceptable to our members. A resolution to this dispute will only come about through dialogue and we call on the governors to get round the table and flesh out a solution that works for everyone.”

Deirdre Murphy, Bedford branch secretary for the NEU, added: “Bedford district absolutely support the teachers at BGI School in their fight to maintain the pension provisions they rightly deserve. Our members have been placed in an unacceptable position where fire and rehire has become a reality.”