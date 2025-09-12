Support for Bedford Borough students going to university

The Harpur Trust has awarded bursaries totalling £72,000 to help local young people from Bedford Borough afford university.

Sixteen students celebrated being awarded an undergraduate University Bursary at a special event, before they start on their academic journey to courses across the country, from London to Manchester.

The students are studying a wide range of subjects including law, chemical engineering, psychology, medicine, pharmacology, sports science, biology, nursing, history, finance and biomedical science.

The scheme is open to those in year 13 studying at the following Bedford Borough schools and colleges: Bedford Academy, Bedford College, Biddenham International School and Sports College, Kimberley STEM College, Mark Rutherford, Sharnbrook Academy, The Bedford Sixth Form, St Thomas More Catholic Secondary & 6th Form and Wixams Academy.

Students celebrating being awarded a University Bursary

The students are awarded £4,500 spread across three years and they can use the money to help with study costs including accommodation, books, food, IT, transport or course materials.

Grants Manager Victoria Reed said: “We are really proud of our University Bursary scheme as we get to support students who have overcome significant personal challenges with the growing costs of studying for a degree.

“Students tell us the bursaries help them concentrate on their courses and improve their grades, and that the extra funds reduce their anxiety and stress, leading to better mental health.

“We also stay in contact with the students who update us on their progress and also help by giving us feedback and input, about various ideas and projects we are running.”

At the event students also received money, housing, employment and benefit advice from Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB), as The Trust currently funds a CAB advice service for under 25s in the borough.

Since The Trust set up the University Bursary Scheme almost 20 years ago, it has helped nearly 300 students and awarded nearly £1m in bursaries.

The University Bursary Scheme is part of the wider efforts of The Harpur Trust to support the local community and help all children to thrive and nurture their potential. The main way The Trust does this is through the Grants Programme, which gives over £1.2 m each year in grants to charities and community groups which run projects to help improve the lives of others.

Other initiatives include the Accelerator Programme, which works with schools to support 0- to-11-year-olds from lower income families to make more rapid progress in education, helping to narrow the attainment gap between children on free school meals and their peers.

The Trust also helps students from low-income families with a School Uniform Scheme providing £50 towards the cost of a uniform for eligible children changing from a primary school to a state secondary school. The Trust is also a founding partner of Bedford Giving, hosting the movement which has been set up to create a brighter future for children and young people in the Borough.

University Bursary applications for 2026 will open at the beginning of next year. For further information visit www.harpurtrust.org.uk/university-bursary-programmes